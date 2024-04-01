Essex Savings Bank Purchases 85 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 181,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $354.44. The company had a trading volume of 218,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.