Essex Savings Bank Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.15 on Monday, hitting $188.81. The company had a trading volume of 741,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,115. The firm has a market cap of $173.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

