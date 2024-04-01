Ethereum Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,434.70 or 0.05010074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $412.41 billion and $15.12 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00073922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00025767 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00017722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00016739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,070,824 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

