Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ES traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $58.81. 165,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -47.50, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ES. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

