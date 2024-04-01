Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 0.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $120.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $116.67 and last traded at $116.42. 3,566,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 18,241,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.24.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.47.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

