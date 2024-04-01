EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Short Interest Update

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the February 29th total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 523,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Insider Activity at EZCORP

In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at $813,192.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Institutional Trading of EZCORP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 25.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 710,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 144,641 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 149.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 40.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 28.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 664,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in EZCORP in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EZPW shares. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EZCORP

EZCORP Price Performance

EZCORP stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.11. 550,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,553. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $612.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.15.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $299.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About EZCORP

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.