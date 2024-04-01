Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $62,888.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $62,888.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $47,519.38. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,117.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

