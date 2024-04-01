Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Up 27.4% in March

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 29th total of 752,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 343,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,570,000 after acquiring an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,994,000 after acquiring an additional 280,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,149. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.68%.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.