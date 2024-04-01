FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Invests $10.32 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,000. Dell Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $4.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,342,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,185. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day moving average is $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061 in the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

