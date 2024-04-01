FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Makes New $27.71 Million Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 189,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,711,000. PDD comprises approximately 4.9% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PDD by 294.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PDD during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Up 2.5 %

PDD stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,052,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,081. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

