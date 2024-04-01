FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Raises Stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,351 shares during the period. ARM comprises 5.6% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in ARM were worth $32,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARM. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at $3,006,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in ARM by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARM traded up 2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 127.12. 4,382,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,256,607. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 164.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 115.99 and a 200-day moving average of 79.89.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 85.78.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

