FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Takes $29.23 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 281,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,234,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 5.1% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,465,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,617,955. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $730.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

