Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,200 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 29th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,735. The firm has a market cap of $907.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $375.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

