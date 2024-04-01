F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Short Interest Update

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the February 29th total of 484,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 436.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance
Shares of FG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.56. 14,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. F&G Annuities & Life has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.
F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -175.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FG
About F&G Annuities & Life
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than F&G Annuities & Life
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.