Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 76,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 62,300 shares.The stock last traded at $67.46 and had previously closed at $67.81.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $914.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 64,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

