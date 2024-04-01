Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Short Interest Up 29.2% in March

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.90. 4,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,913. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

