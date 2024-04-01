Financial Contrast: Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) and Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) and Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humanigen has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Humanigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences N/A -43.08% -37.59% Humanigen N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

67.9% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Humanigen shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Humanigen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Humanigen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences $7.00 million 9.38 -$101.87 million ($1.41) -0.64 Humanigen $1.70 million 0.01 -$70.73 million N/A N/A

Humanigen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kezar Life Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and Humanigen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences 0 2 1 0 2.33 Humanigen 1 0 0 0 1.00

Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,120.05%. Humanigen has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 249,900.00%. Given Humanigen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Humanigen is more favorable than Kezar Life Sciences.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences beats Humanigen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kezar Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis. Its preclinical products include KZR-261, a novel first-in-class protein secretion inhibitor for the treatment of tumors resistant to traditional chemotherapeutics. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Humanigen

(Get Free Report)

Humanigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response. The company is developing lenzilumab, an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), to treat cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH. It is also developing lenzilumab, which is associated with CD19-targeted CAR-T cell therapies, as well as exploring the effectiveness of lenzilumab in other inflammatory conditions, such as acute Graft versus Host Disease in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and in eosinophilic asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, the company focuses on studying lenzilumab for patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia exhibiting RAS pathway mutations. Its pipeline also includes two other Humaneered monoclonal antibodies, ifabotuzumab, which binds to EphA3, and HGEN005, which targets EMR1, as well as treats a range of eosinophilic diseases, including eosinophilic leukemia as an optimized naked antibody and as the backbone for a novel CAR-T construct. Humanigen, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey. On January 3, 2024, Humanigen, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

