Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,166 VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLOI. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLOI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,565. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $52.98.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

