Financial Management Network Inc. Grows Stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.29. 40,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

(Free Report)

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.