Financial Management Network Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGSD. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGSD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 79,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,963. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

