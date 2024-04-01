Financial Management Network Inc. Has $440,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $61.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,741. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

