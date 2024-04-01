Financial Management Network Inc. Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 4.58% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity International Multifactor ETF alerts:

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS FDEV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,576 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98.

About Fidelity International Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (FDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of developed ex-US companies. FDEV was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.