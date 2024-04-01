Financial Management Network Inc. Increases Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,317 shares during the quarter. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF makes up 4.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $14,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,218,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,441,000 after acquiring an additional 811,296 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 623,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 378,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,905,000 after purchasing an additional 292,177 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,763,000 after buying an additional 176,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

GCOW traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.70. 297,848 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.