Financial Management Network Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,655,000 after acquiring an additional 268,157 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,487,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436,500. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

