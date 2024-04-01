Financial Management Network Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Franklin BSP Realty Trust accounts for 0.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

FBRT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.15. 398,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,142. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 83.74, a quick ratio of 83.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.71%.

FBRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

