Financial Management Network Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000.

VCIT traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.68. 3,129,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,433,011. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2944 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

