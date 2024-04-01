First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 8,974 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 1.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 703.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,320,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,949,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 128,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 117,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,415. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.92. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $96.26 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

