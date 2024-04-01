First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,818 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DGX traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $134.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.24. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.