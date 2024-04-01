First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,521 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,127 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 15,776 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 20,583 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,353 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 50,459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,648. The company has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.12. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

