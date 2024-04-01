First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,420,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.55.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

