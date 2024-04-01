First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,512 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,952 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 454.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,961,000 after buying an additional 4,275,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $274,531,000 after buying an additional 2,049,412 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,229,036. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.40. 10,987,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,385,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

