First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 49,757 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.56% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $44,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $84.23. 5,102,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,368. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.25.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

