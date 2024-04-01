First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 62,900 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.88% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $124,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,155. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

