First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 663,605 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663,605 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.2% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 1.70% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $228,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.40. 321,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,435. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.73. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.