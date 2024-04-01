First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 22,772 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,772 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $2.26 on Monday, reaching $94.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

