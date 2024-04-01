First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,327 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.57. 1,397,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,383. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $173.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.77%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

