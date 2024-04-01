First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 46,247 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,247 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,985,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,117,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

