First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 9,423 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,650,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after buying an additional 128,490 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,375,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

