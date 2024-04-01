First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) PT Raised to $17.50

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.92.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,946,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,359,000 after purchasing an additional 171,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,689,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,075 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in First Horizon by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 10,162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Horizon by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,641,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,526,000 after purchasing an additional 883,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in First Horizon by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,898,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

