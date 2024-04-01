First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $5.88

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $6.09. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 1,985,930 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,439,000 after buying an additional 47,010,285 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 449.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,005,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,614,262 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,952 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,150 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver



First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

