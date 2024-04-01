First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 29th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.03. 35,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,632. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEM. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1,404.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 258,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 108,522 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

