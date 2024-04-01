First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.54

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.54 and last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 38125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $595.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Natural Gas ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 460,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 829.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118,410 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

