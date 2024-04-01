First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,304 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,005,000 after acquiring an additional 877,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,900,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,109,000 after acquiring an additional 109,938 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38,562 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,102,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 169,272 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.29 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

