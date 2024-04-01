First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,708,000 after buying an additional 682,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,195,000 after buying an additional 1,393,129 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,857,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,329,000 after buying an additional 189,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,835,000 after buying an additional 862,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,524,000 after buying an additional 1,157,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $43.25. 1,231,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,631. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $45.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

