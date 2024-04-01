First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Position Raised by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $43.25. 1,795,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,876. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $45.70.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

