First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 34,185 shares.The stock last traded at $135.44 and had previously closed at $134.82.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.45.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXL. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 20.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 81.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 46,316 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

