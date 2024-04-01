Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.83.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Fiserv alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $159.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,608,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,698,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.