Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $185.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

FI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $158.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

