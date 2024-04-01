Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Down 28.1%

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) were down 28.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09. Approximately 62,229,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 85,294,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

A number of analysts have commented on FSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.76.

The firm has a market cap of $31.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). Fisker had a negative net margin of 278.72% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. The firm had revenue of $200.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in Fisker by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 19,311,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,795,000 after buying an additional 11,281,121 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fisker by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fisker by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,856,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after acquiring an additional 918,802 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,367,000. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

