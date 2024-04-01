Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $29.36. 129,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 951,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Forward Air

Forward Air Trading Down 7.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $758.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Forward Air by 15,487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 726,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,942,000 after purchasing an additional 721,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,281,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 809.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after buying an additional 608,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,410,000 after buying an additional 428,912 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.